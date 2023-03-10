Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Quarles & Brady on Friday removed a franchise lawsuit against 7-Eleven to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Offices of Kenneth Mair on behalf of Jumping Jack Retail II Inc., which operated two 7-Eleven stores. The complaint accuses 7-Eleven of improperly debiting funds from one of the store's accounts in order to cover the expenses of the other store, which was allegedly unsuccessful due to being located in a high-crime area. The case is 1:23-cv-20966, Jumping Jack Retail II Inc. v. 7-Eleven Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 10, 2023, 6:24 PM