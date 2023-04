News From Law.com

Veteran general counsel Jill Passalacqua started this week as the chief legal officer at JumpCloud a late-stage startup with a $2.56 billion valuation. Passalacqua will replace Eric Gunning, who was hired as its first legal chief in 2022. Gunning Left JumpCloud in January, and is now a deputy general counsel and corporate secretary at global security provider Allegion, a public company.

Technology

April 04, 2023, 2:53 PM

nature of claim: /