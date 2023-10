News From Law.com

The overall pass rate for the July 2023 Texas Bar Exam was 71%, a marked improvement when compared with the 66.6% pass rate for the July 2022 exam, and the 44.6% pass rate for the February 2023 exam.For first-time test-takers, the pass rate was 80.7%, higher than the 31.2% pass rate for repeat test-takers, according to statistics made public on Friday by the Texas Board of Law Examiners.

October 13, 2023, 8:44 PM

