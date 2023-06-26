New Suit - Privacy Class Action

AmeriTrust Financial Services was hit with a privacy class action Monday in Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint accuses the defendant of transmitting robocalls or texts in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The suit was brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Chestnut Cambronne PA; and Markovits, Stock & DeMarco. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00140, Julien v. AmeriTrust Financial Services, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

June 26, 2023, 3:22 PM

