The attorney who argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in favor of abortion providers this past term faced brutal questioning from Republican senators Wednesday who oppose her nomination to a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit. Senators also questioned Rikelman about a law review article she wrote in 2007 dealing with exceptions to DNA collection by law enforcement under the Fourth Amendment.

Government

September 21, 2022, 1:47 PM