Megan Stacy of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Generac Holdings, a manufacturer of backup power generators, in a pending consumer class action related to a defect in Generac's portable generator products. The action, filed Sept. 22 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, contends that the generators fail to vent adequately and pose fire and burn hazards. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan, is 7:23-cv-01329, Juliano v. Generac Holdings Inc.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
November 09, 2023, 10:26 AM