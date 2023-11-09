Who Got The Work

Megan Stacy of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for Generac Holdings, a manufacturer of backup power generators, in a pending consumer class action related to a defect in Generac's portable generator products. The action, filed Sept. 22 in North Carolina Eastern District Court by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, contends that the generators fail to vent adequately and pose fire and burn hazards. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Louise Wood Flanagan, is 7:23-cv-01329, Juliano v. Generac Holdings Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 09, 2023, 10:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Joe Juliano

Plaintiffs

Poulin, Willey, Anastopoulo, LLC

defendants

Generac Holdings Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract