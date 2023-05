Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fillmore Spencer on Tuesday removed an assault lawsuit against Kenton Engel, former senior vice president at nutritional supplement company New U Life Corp., to Utah District Court. The suit, filed by Parsons Behle & Latimer on behalf of New U Life distributor Joe Juliano, accuses Engel of shouting at Juliano and threatening to attack him during a dispute at a marketing event. The case is 2:23-cv-00351, Juliano v. Engel.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 30, 2023, 6:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Joe Juliano

Plaintiffs

Parsons Behle & Latimer

defendants

Kenton Engel

defendant counsels

Gregory S. Wright

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation