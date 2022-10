New Suit - Employment

BioMarin Pharmaceutical was hit with an employment lawsuit on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Campbell Trohn Tamayo & Aranda on behalf of Priscilla Julian, who was allegedly denied a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:22-cv-02447, Julian v. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 26, 2022, 6:42 PM