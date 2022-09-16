New Suit - Copyright

UncommonGood, a start-up business which provides tools and organizational products for charitable organizations, was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Friday in Connecticut District Court. The complaint, filed on behalf of consulting firm Juice Creative Group, alleges that after Juice designed the source code for UncommonGood's web app, UncommonGood fraudulently induced Juice to transfer the IP rights to UncommonGood. The suit was filed by McCarter & English and Kirsch & Niehaus. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01175, Juice Creative Group LLC v. UncommonGood Inc.

Internet & Social Media

September 16, 2022, 4:54 PM