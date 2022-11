News From Law.com

Houston trial lawyer Randall Sorrels juggled much more than many Texas lawyers in 2021. He won a record $352.7 million verdict in a personal injury lawsuit, and a $3.24 million verdict in a high-profile suit involving two minor league baseball players, and launched a law firm during the pandemic.For his accomplishments, Texas Lawyer named Sorrels Attorney of the Year.

Legal Services

November 16, 2022, 7:03 AM