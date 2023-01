Who Got The Work

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr partner Tamar Kaplan-Marans has entered an appearance for clinical stage biotech company Imara Inc. in a pending shareholder lawsuit. The action, which centers on Imara's proposed merger with Enliven Therapeutics Inc., was filed Nov. 23 in New York Southern District Court by Brodsky & Smith. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan, is 1:22-cv-09986, Juerling v. Imara, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 07, 2023, 8:08 PM