New Suit

The Regents of the University of California and other defendants were hit with a wrongful death lawsuit on Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Nelson & Fraenkel on behalf of the estate of Gregg Juergens, who suffered a fatal heart attack aboard a University of California-San Diego research vessel. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01287, Juergens et al. v. Regents of the University of California et al.

Education

August 30, 2022, 8:36 PM