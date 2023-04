Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Wells Fargo to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by Mountain State Justice Inc. on behalf of Nora Judy and Debra J. Sizemore. The case is 5:23-cv-00323, Judy v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

April 12, 2023, 2:46 PM

Debra J. Sizemore

Nora Judy

Mountain State Justice, Inc.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Troutman Sanders LLP

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property