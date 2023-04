New Suit - Contract

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Connecticut District Court on behalf of Shmuel Judkin. The complaint, which takes aim at Samuel Hecht, Pike & Pike LLC and Pike Bulldogs LLC, seeks to recover over $540,000 plus interest that the defendants owe the plaintiff from defaulting on a promissory note. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00529, Judkin v. Hecht et al.

Connecticut

April 26, 2023, 2:49 PM

