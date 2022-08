Who Got The Work

Benjamin J. Sitter of McGuireWoods has entered an appearance for PAR North America in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed July 8 in California Central District Court by Martin & Bontrager on behalf of Judith Cusato. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge George H. Wu, is 2:22-cv-04669, Judith Cusato v. Chrysler Capital et al.

California

August 22, 2022, 7:50 AM