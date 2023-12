News From Law.com

A Cayuga County town justice may face removal proceedings for reports that he posted Nazi-related images to his Facebook page and that he publicly displayed "likes" on pages with content that denigrates women, according to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Montezuma Town Justice William Futrell, who is not an attorney and who was elected to the office in 2020, posted an image of a human skull that appeared identical to the Nazi SS forces insignia.

New York

December 21, 2023, 8:05 PM

nature of claim: /