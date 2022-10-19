Judicial Watchdog Agency Wants OC Judge Disciplined, Despite...

News From Law.com

Counsel for the Commission on Judicial Performance argued Wednesday that a panel of three special masters made "significant erroneous findings" when it concluded this summer that prosecutors had failed to prove an Orange County judge committed misconduct while working previously as a deputy district attorney. At an hour-long hearing in San Francisco, trial counsel Mark Lizarraga urged the 11-member commission to set aside the masters' findings and to level discipline against Superior Court Judge Michael Murray, who is accused of withholding potentially exculpatory evidence in a homicide case.

California

October 19, 2022, 9:54 PM