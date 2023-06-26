The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was sued Monday in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The lawsuit, filed by Judicial Watch Inc., seeks records of communications between the SEC and any official of the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Internal Revenue Service concerning Don Haidl, Entrade Inc. or Michael S. Carona, the former Sheriff of Orange County, California. The case is 1:23-cv-01858, Judicial Watch, Inc. v. Securities And Exchange Commission.
Government
June 26, 2023, 7:22 PM