The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) was slapped with a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Tuesday in the District of Columbia District Court. The court action, brought by Judicial Watch Inc., seeks records related to communications between FTC chairperson Lina Khan and four individual commissioners regarding or referring to Elon Musk, CEO, Twitter or the company Twitter. The case is 1:23-cv-00692, Judicial Watch, Inc. v. Federal Trade Commission.

March 15, 2023, 8:02 AM