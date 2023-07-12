Judicial Vacancies Are Shrinking, But Courts Are Still Slow ...

News From Law.com

Twenty Superior Court Judges were sworn in, but Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont does not plan on filling the 23 additional vacancies until the next legislative session—in 2024. When Lamont nominated his first class of Superior Court Judges in 2021, it had been almost three years since the last group was nominated. There were 50 vacancies at the time. The last class had been nominated in 2018 under the previous administration, and Lamont took office in January 2019. In addition, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the courts were closed for more than a year.

July 12, 2023, 3:41 PM

