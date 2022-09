News From Law.com

The courts of New Jersey and Texas are in a standoff over which state should retain jurisdiction of a case in which an Austin publisher of 3-D printed firearms documents is challenging a New Jersey law. New Jersey has the upper hand, and is refusing a request from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit to return the case to Texas, claiming an Austin trial court erroneously severed and transferred jurisdiction.

Government

September 20, 2022, 3:31 PM