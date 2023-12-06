Judicial Panel Sends 80+ Decongestant Lawsuits to New Yorks ...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Wednesday ordered that more than 80 lawsuits brought over oral decongestants be transferred to U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan of the Eastern District of New York. The lawsuits, against more than 20 companies, including Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble, follow an FDA advisory committee's conclusion that certain oral decongestants, such as Sudafed PE and Tylenol Cold & Flu, aren't effective.

