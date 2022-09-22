Judicial Misconduct Hearings Set for Investigated Judges | L...

News From Law.com

Several judges under investigation for alleged judicial misconduct are one step closer to learning their fate. The Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia has announced scheduling orders for suspended Habersham County Chief Magistrate Judge Gerald W. Johnson and Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson. Meanwhile, rumors of an October hearing for ousted Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer were confirmed by JQC Director Chuck Boring. Here's a look at the upcoming hearings.

