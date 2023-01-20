Judicial Hellhole? Southern Lawyers Divided Over Georgias De...

News From Law.com

Following a string of nuclear, or exceptionally high, verdicts in state and superior courts that heavily favored plaintiff's lawyers, the American Tort Reform Association ranked Georgia the number one "judicial hellhole" in 2022. But not everyone agrees with the designation. As the ranking further divides defense and plaintiff attorneys already split about classifying jury verdicts as "nuclear," southern lawyers breakdown their support for and challenges of the ranking.

Alabama

January 20, 2023, 4:04 AM