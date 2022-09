News From Law.com

She's had access to legal funding for years as a county finance director, continuing judicial education event planner and association leader. Now former Constitutional Officers Association of Georgia executive director Melissa "Missy" Tolbert has landed behind bars. Madison County Sheriff deputies charged Tolbert with five felony counts of theft by taking, totaling just under $14,000 over the course of five years.

Georgia

September 29, 2022, 3:37 PM