Judicial Error: Fort Worth Police Whistleblower Case Reverse...

The Dallas Fifth District Court of Appeals reversed a trial court's dismissal of a wrongful termination case brought by a former Fort Worth forensic scientist, who complained the crime lab was violating numerous laws. The appeals court found a Fort Worth district judge erred by not recognizing the plaintiff's right to amend an original workplace harassment complaint to include a wrongful termination claim. Trisa Crutcher, also known as Trisa St. Clair, brought a Texas Whistleblower Act complaint in state court.

May 17, 2023, 3:20 PM

