News From Law.com

Minority judicial appointments made by Gov. Brian Kemp to Georgia state, superior and appellate courts fell 10 percentage points over the past year. The numbers reveal a trend of place-saving in which vacancies are often filled with jurists of a similar ethnicity to their predecessor, doing little to increase the appointment of minority jurists beyond the state court class level.

Georgia

January 03, 2023, 12:46 PM