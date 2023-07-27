Judicial Crackdown: This is Why I Have a Standing Order on t...

News From Law.com

Some lawyers love its ability to help conduct legal research and draft filings. Others are intimidated by its potential to reduce the need for paid legal staff.As artificial intelligence creates a new age digital, and often generational, divide among attorneys, judges are leading the way to define its courtroom presence. Federal judges in Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas have issued standing orders specifying how AI can—and cannot—be used in court filings.Now jurists in other states, like Georgia, are taking note.

Georgia

July 27, 2023, 4:09 PM

