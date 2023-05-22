Judicial Conduct Complaints Spiked Across the Country in 202...

News From Law.com

Judicial conduct bodies across the United States received record numbers of misconduct allegations against judges in 2022. In Pennsylvania, the Judicial Conduct Board received the most complaints of its nearly 30-year history of issuing annual reports. Reports from states including California, Delaware, Georgia and New York show complaints at their highest point since at least 2017. Some experts say the flood of misconduct allegations against judges reflects the public's diminishing trust of the country's judicial system.

California

May 22, 2023, 10:19 AM

nature of claim: /