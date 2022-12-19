Judicial Conduct Board: Philadelphia Judge Adjudicated Cases...

News From Law.com

The Judicial Conduct Board announced Monday that it filed formal charges against a Philadelphia Municipal Court judge for allegedly adjudicating traffic citations before their hearings took place. Judge Marissa Brumbach adjudicated most of the 95 citations she had been scheduled to hear on Jan. 7, in advance of their hearing date, according to the JCB's complaint. The JCB alleged that she intended to telephonically direct staff to docket and record her determinations after the cases' hearing sessions had concluded.

December 19, 2022, 4:28 PM