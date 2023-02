News From Law.com

The Judicial Conduct Board announced Tuesday its unanimous election of its three 2023 officers, who will lead the body for the next year. Nancy Clemens, one of the JCB's six nonlawyer members, is stepping up as chair following a three-month stint as vice chair. Magisterial District Judge William Wenner of Dauphin County was elected vice chair, and Schmidt Kramer partner Scott Cooper was elected secretary.

Pennsylvania

February 22, 2023, 4:56 PM