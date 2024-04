News From Law.com

Two trial court judges have been named judicial co-chairs of the New York court system's Advisory Committee on Alternative Dispute Resolution, Chief Judge Rowan Wilson said. Wilson named Justices Doris Gonzalez and Joseph Lamendola, state Supreme Court judges in Westchester and Onondaga counties, respectively, to co-lead the expert panel of judges, court staff, lawyers, ADR practitioners and academics.

