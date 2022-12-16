News From Law.com

Fearing history might repeat itself, two judges' associations said they suspect Gov. Kathy Hochul might be bracing to pocket veto a bill that would ease the process for older New York judges to remain on the bench after 70. There are only about two weeks left for Hochul to decide whether to sign or veto bills that were passed by the legislature this year, yet the judges' associations said they learned the judges' certification bill hadn't even been delivered to Hochul.

New York

December 16, 2022, 3:21 PM