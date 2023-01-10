Judges Weigh Juror Misconduct Claims in Boston Bombers Lates...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit took up convicted Boston bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's challenge to his death sentence again on Tuesday, with the panel honing in on social media posts that two jurors failed to disclose to the trial court. During oral arguments, Judges William Kayatta and Ojetta Rogeriee Thompson asked if there's a relevant distinction between a juror retweeting a post about the bombing and personally writing about the case online.

Internet & Social Media

January 10, 2023, 5:56 PM