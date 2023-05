News From Law.com

The United States' judicial branch is suffering a reputational low point. According to speakers on a Third Circuit Judicial Conference panel, that's because the public doesn't understand what goes on in the courts. Judge Stephanos Bibas moderated the Thursday panel, in which Judge D. Brooks Smith, Judge Thomas Hogan, and American Bar Association President Deborah Enix-Ross discussed how the bench and bar can address the issue.

District of Columbia

May 11, 2023, 6:23 PM

nature of claim: /