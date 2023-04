News From Law.com

Judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday appeared wary of Aearo Technologies' bid to halt litigation against its parent company 3M over defective military earplugs as the subsidiary goes through Chapter 11 reorganization. Judge David Hamilton questioned if ruling for the 3M subsidiary would give companies facing multidistrict litigation in the future a way to use the bankruptcy process to be shielded from claims.

Illinois

April 04, 2023

