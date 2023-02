News From Law.com

A group of sitting and retired judges are calling on the legislature to support a new bill that would codify the right to counsel for those under age 18. Called #TheRight2RemainSilent Act, the bill would modify the current Family Court Act and Criminal Procedure Law to guarantee that those younger than 18 consult with counsel prior to any interrogation while detained by law enforcement.

New York

February 23, 2023, 12:23 PM