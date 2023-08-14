Judges Suit Against Neighbor Doesnt End Well | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

A defamation claim brought by an embattled judge against a residential neighbor has been dismissed with prejudice.Douglas County Probate Judge Christina J. Peterson filed the complaint in August 2022, but Senior Superior Court Judge G. Grant Brantley has now dismissed the matter with prejudice. Brantley also denied Peterson's request for attorney's fees."Plaintiff would have to establish both falsity and actual malice in order to prevail on her claim for defamation against Defendant," Brantley's order read.

