A panel of federal judges on Monday expressed doubt that a lawsuit accusing Reddit of illegally profiting off child pornography must be revived. At the heart of the case is a law signed by former President Donald Trump that amended Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which gives broad civil immunity to technology giants over what third-party users post to their sites.

Technology

August 29, 2022, 6:23 PM