Judges Say Pennsylvania Trial Courts Struggling to Fill Law ...

Trial courts across Pennsylvania are facing a drought of law clerk candidates, with some positions reportedly going unfilled for a year or longer. According to data collected by the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, 27 of Pennsylvania's 60 judicial districts reported difficulty attracting and retaining clerks, and 16 reported at least one law clerk vacancy. Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Sallie Mundy said the AOPC has been examining the issue and how to fix it.

November 22, 2022, 5:17 PM