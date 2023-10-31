Judges Say Georgias Child Welfare Leader Asked Them to Illeg...

News From Law.com

Two Georgia juvenile court judges Monday told U.S. Sen Jon Ossoff that the head of the state's child welfare agency asked judges to violate state law by keeping some children inappropriately locked in juvenile detention centers. The judges said during a hearing in Atlanta that Human Services Commissioner Candice Broce asked judges to order children with mental and behavioral problems detained by the Department of Juvenile Justice while the state's Division of Family and Children Services sought housing for them.

Georgia

October 31, 2023, 11:58 AM

