Judges Rule State Takeover of Nashville Airports Board Viola...

A panel of judges ruled Tuesday that it was unconstitutional for Tennessee lawmakers to pass a state takeover of Nashville International Airport's board without approval from city officials or voters, delivering the latest blow in court to state Republicans' series of attempts to rein in the autonomy of Democratic-leaning Nashville. The three state court judges sided with Nashville officials who sued, ruling that the law targeted Nashville alone and didn't include the local involvement required under the Tennessee Constitution.

Tennessee

November 01, 2023, 3:31 PM

