Several federal judges are pushing back against Judge James Ho's comments that he will stop hiring Yale Law students for clerkships out of concern that recent protests at the school undermine free speech. Judges appointed by presidents of both parties have spoken out in public appearances and in interview requests to oppose Ho's comments. Those judges said Ho's tactic fails to fix the underlying issues of intolerance or unfairly punishes all students.

October 11, 2022, 2:29 PM