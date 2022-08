News From Law.com

U.S. Judge Wendy Beetlestone of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania granted final approval on the settlement in Stockdale v. Allstate. The terms of the agreement, which were outlined in a filing at the beginning of the month, said the carrier would pay up to $3,250,000 for claimants, and additionally awarded $750,000 to class counsel, as well as $7,500 for the named class action plaintiff, Kayla Stockdale.

August 17, 2022, 2:04 PM