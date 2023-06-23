Judges Must Pause Lawsuits During Arbitration Appeals, Supre...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday sided with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase in holding that lawsuits must be automatically paused when a dispute over arbitrability is pending on appeal, prompting a strong dissent from Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson that cited a popular children's book. In a 5-4 vote, the court said allowing litigation to continue at the same time parties fight over the arbitrability of the matter would undermine the purpose of arbitration to resolve disputes quickly. It could also be a waste of judicial resources if the dispute ultimately ends up in arbitration after appeal, the court said.

June 23, 2023, 4:36 PM

nature of claim: /