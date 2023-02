News From Law.com

Two back-to-back mistakes by South Florida judges won't help a Fort Lauderdale couple in their litigation quest—and the Tipsy Coachman doctrine is to partly to blame. Florida's Fourth District Court of Appeal's ruling noted that a recused lower court judge signed a proposed order granting a leasing agent's summary judgment motion without allowing the tenant a chance to respond, which the appellate panel found was in error.

Real Estate

February 16, 2023