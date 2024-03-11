Judges Have Concerns About Artificial Intelligence: Heres Wh...

News From Law.com

From podcasts to conferences and continuing legal education, discussions about the emergence of artificial intelligence, or AI, and how it should—or shouldn't—be utilized in the legal sphere are capturing the interests of a growing number of lawyers.From the South to the Northeast, judges are paying attention, too.But as some see potential for AI to be leveraged as a "tool" to further streamline court processes, others are concerned the technology's swift advancement might threaten the authenticity of due process.

Georgia

March 11, 2024, 10:25 AM

