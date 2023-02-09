Judges Group Pushes Back on Bill That Aims to Make Formal Ch...

News From Law.com

The head of a key judiciary association on Thursday pushed back against a proposed bill that would remove the initial shield on the existence of formal charges of misconduct against New York judges. Justice Mary M. Farley, president of the Association of Justices of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, said premature public disclosure prior to a final disposition risks unwarranted humiliation, undeserved injury to reputation and other adverse consequences.

New York

