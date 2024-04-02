Judges Grants Final Approval to 3Ms PFAS Settlement, Cites L...

News From Law.com

A federal judge granted final approval of 3M's PFAS settlement, citing a "lack of substantive opposition." The settlement, estimated at between $10.5 billion and $12.5 billion, is aimed at compensating 12,000 public water systems tasked with cleaning up PFAS contamination of their drinking water supplies. According to U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel's March 29 order, 897 public water systems, or 7.5% of the class, had opted out of the settlement, and seven had objected.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 02, 2024, 2:57 PM

