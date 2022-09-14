Judges Feel a Lot of Pressure: Jurists Debate Path for Unset...

News From Law.com

At a hearing this month in the Roundup multidistrict litigation, Bayer's lawyers cited statistics showing how few cases in MDLs get remanded—a revelation that caught the attention of U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria. "The statistics suggest there may be something really wrong with the MDL process," he said at the hearing. MDL judges usually encourage global settlements over remands, but some, such as U.S. District Judge Joseph Goodwin, in the transvaginal mesh cases, say that mindset should change.

California

September 14, 2022, 5:08 PM